Hugh Jackman's 'girlfriend' Sutton Foster ditches wedding ring

Sutton Foster amid Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness divorce

Sutton Foster seems to be advancing in her love life with Hugh Jackman.

The actress stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, noticeably without her wedding ring, as speculation about her relationship with Hugh Jackman continues to swirl.

As per The Daily Mail, the Broadway star, 49, kept things casual during the outing, donning a white tee, cream jacket, and plum joggers while leaving a Pilates class.

The sighting comes as Jackman, 56, is spending time in Australia with his two children, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, following his split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

Foster, who filed for divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin in October, shares a 7-year-old daughter, Emily, whom the couple adopted in 2017. Foster and Griffin married in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in October 2014 after getting engaged in 2013.

Rumors about Foster and Jackman’s relationship began during their time starring together in The Music Man on Broadway in 2022.

According to Page Six, multiple sources have claimed the two are romantically involved.

“They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” one insider told the outlet.

While neither has confirmed the relationship, reports suggest the pair are intentionally keeping things private.

“They are still together. They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge,” another source shared.

Jackman shocked fans in September 2023 when he and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation after nearly 30 years of marriage.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” the couple said in a joint statement. “Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”