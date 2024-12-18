Princess Eugenie to meet Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in new plan

Eugenie and Prince Harry share a strong connection

As the festive season approaches, Princess Eugenie finds herself caught between two worlds as she faces a Yuletide dilemma.

Reports suggest that Eugenie and her family have been invited by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join them in Montecito, California, for Christmas.

Reports suggest that Eugenie and her family have been invited by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join them in Montecito, California, for Christmas.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old royal, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank, 38, and their two young sons, August, 3, and Ernest, 1, have also been invited to participate in the traditional royal Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

According to insiders speaking to the Express, Eugenie’s family may opt for a post-Christmas trip to the U.S., allowing the children to bond with their cousins Archie and Lilibet. Jennie Bond, the veteran former BBC Royal correspondent, commented on the situation to OK!

She mentioned: "This is a tricky situation for Eugenie. It would be pretty bad form to refuse an invitation to Sandringham."

She added her view on a potential solution: "But I think she values her relationship with Harry and Meghan too. So a New Year's visit would be an ideal compromise."

It’s clear that Eugenie and Prince Harry share a strong connection. Despite the ongoing family tensions, the Duke remains close to both Eugenie and her sister Beatrice, who have been unwavering in their support.

Recently, royal observers noted Princess Eugenie’s absence from Kate Middleton’s “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey—a first since the event started in 2021.