Oscars overlook Miley Cyrus’ Golden Globes nominated hit song

Miley Cyrus collaborated with Andrew Wyatt and Lykke Li on the song 'Beautiful That Way.'

Miley Cyrus didn’t make the cut for Oscars Best Original Song shortlist, whereas Diane Warren, Elton John, and Trent Reznor were acknowledged.

The 32-year-old star’s Golden Globe-nominated song Beautiful That Way, was missing from the Academy's shortlist of 15 songs announced on Tuesday.

Songs like Diane’s The Journey and Elton John’s Never Too Late, were the running contenders, snubbing not only the Flowers hitmaker but other talented artists as well.

This Oscar season featured the comeback of Sky Ferreira, who’s best known for Everything is Embarrassing.

Although she hasn’t released an album since 2013’s Night Time, My Time, she contributed a song to Nicole Kidman’s Baby Girl.

Unfortunately, neither her song nor Lady Gaga’s Folie a Deux made the cut.

Written by Miley, Andrew Wyatt, and Lykke Li, Beautiful That Way closed the drama film The Last Showgirl.

Many fans expected the popular song to land a nomination following it being honoured at the Golden Globes but were left disappointed.

Popular and Defying Gravity from the hit musical Wicked didn’t make the list either, as they’re two decades old and not original to the movie.