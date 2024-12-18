Michele Morrone all set to excite fans with Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney, Michele Morrone prepare to get spotlight together

Michele Morrone, who rose to fame after his role in 365 Days, is ready to enthrall fans with Sydney Sweeney in new film.

The 34-year-old has bagged a role in a most anticipated thriller, The Housemaid as Enzo, the Italian landscaper.

Conversing about the movie, the Hard For Me vocalist shared: “When it was mentioned that the character of Enzo was actually an Italian landscaper, I thought.”

“Well, that couldn’t be any closer to my journey. Because before I started working as an actor, I actually was a landscaper in Italy, which I loved," the star shared with People.

He went on expressing his joy over new role as he stated: "I am really excited to take this journey with Enzo because I think he will have some very interesting and secretive plot lines layered into the movie."

Morrone, who has already worked with Director Paul Feig on A Simple Favor 2, spilled that: "I can't wait to be back on set with Paul Feig again and to be all together making the books come to life!"

In the movie, Sydney Sweeney will play the role of Millie, a struggling young woman who is employed as a housemaid to Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar).

However, Millie ends up learning some terrible family’s secrets and finds out that they are far more dangerous than her own.

Days back, Michele Morrone ditched the speculations about dating pregnant Megan Fox after her alleged break up with Machine Gun Kelly.