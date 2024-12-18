Angelina Jolie irks Brad Pitt amid ongoing battle

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt, who currently awaits divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie, has been feeling something off about the Maria star.

The 61-year-old has alleged sensed that his ex-wife Angelina is deliberately postponing their split proceedings in order to delay his plans for another marriage.

Jolie, 48, is said to be, creating problems for the star by prolonging the legal battle in order to refrain him from moving on in his life.

On the contrary, the Troy star has reportedly found his love in a jewelry executive, Ines de Ramon, 34.

The close sources revealed that Brad is all set to settle down with his girlfriend, with whom he has been living in Los Angeles since 2022.

However, Jolie is allegedly backing off from the finalisation of her divorce, and it is becoming a roadblock for the "Fight Club" star's future planning.

"Brad does want to be married again, but Angie is still standing in the way," an insider told DailyMail.

"She's been dragging this out for nearly a decade, and Brad just wants to move on with his life."

The couple, who is famously known as Brangelina, began dating in 2006 and tied the knot in 2014.

After two years in marriage, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed for divorce and dealing with bitter legal battle currently.