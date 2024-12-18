Timothée Chalamet’s scrawny’ look stirs new trend among fans

Timothée Chalamet’s scrawny’ look sparks frenzy among young fans: Expert

Timothée Chalamet’s ardent fans want to ape the star’s scrawny ‘Noodle Boys’ appearance.

RadarOnline.com reported that the Wonka star’s skinny look initiated a new craze among his young fans who began to share their anorexic images on pro-eating disorder social media pages.

Experts however believe that this skinny male lead actor in the movie “offers a different version of masculinity” which shows that power doesn’t need to “emerge from the body”.

“There is a true desire to have something other than this aggressive, belligerent, overtly predatory kind of white masculinity,” suggested one social expert while speaking to RadarOnline.com.

Reflecting on casting scrawny males in lead movie roles, another expert noted, “It’s a quieter kind of brooding masculinity. It’s less in-your-face and assertive.”

“I think, positively, it offers a different version of masculinity that the power doesn’t have to emerge from your body,” said the expert.

Meanwhile, a source from the industry spilled to the outlet, “The muscle men of yesteryear like Sly Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are a distant memory.”

The source pointed out that the “beanpole look is in and for some fans that means the skinnier the better”.

“They are sharing their photos on pro-Anorexia and pro-Bulimia sites and the images are awful,” mentioned an insider.

The source added, “Some of these guys look close to death but they think they look great and say they are inspired by a new breed of stars like Timothée.”