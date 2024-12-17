Yvette Nicole Brown believes marriage plans was never in list

Yvette Nicole Brown, best known for her roles on screen and her warm personality, recently shared her opinion on marriage and said that it was something she never never expected for herself.

The 53-year-old actress married Anthony Davis, American basketball player, on December 14 and shared that she had given up on the idea of getting married almost 20 years ago.

During her recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star said: "I can't believe the day is finally here. I'm a person of a certain age, I'm a woman of a certain age so this is something that I stopped dreaming about 25 years ago."

Nicole further shared her joy as she said that it was an incredible moment with her family and friends.

She went on saying, "Now, we don't wanna wait that long, but if it's for the right person and it's your time, just wait for the your time. I'm telling you, marrying the wrong person is very tough."

The Drake and Josh star, who was loved for her role as Shirley Bennett in Community, shared that her new husband is the "perfect person" for her.

"Delay is not denial. I keep saying that, I sound like a broken record but I am marrying the perfect person for me. I think, sometimes, the butterflies come when you're maybe not fully sure or you're nervous. I am not nervous about anything,” he added.