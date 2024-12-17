Prince Andrew receives good news from King Charles

Prince Andrew knows his brother loves him even after ongoing controversy

Prince Andrew, who's making headlines for his alleged link to a suspected "spy", will not be deprived of his right to celebrate Christmas with his Family.

A royal expert went on claiming that King Charles "doesn't have the power" to remove his brother's royal title.

Charles Rae believes it will be impossible for the King to remove his younger brother from the Firm.

"He [Andrew] is his brother and he's still a member of the family, it is that simple," said Rae.

The commentator appeared rejecting all speculations about Andrew's appearance at the royal family's Christmas event.

"It's like millions of other families getting together on Christmas Day, it is not a royal event, it's a family event," he explained.

Defending Andrew's right to stay with the family to spend the festive season, Rae said: "No matter what what he does at the moment, he's still a member of the family. You can't take that away from him."

The commentator shared his knowledge what King Charles thinks about the Duke, saying: "He still loves his brother. He's the troublesome brother, and he wishes he wasn't that troublesome, but the love is still there. So it's very difficult for someone like that to get rid of a family relative. You cannot exclude him from the firm."