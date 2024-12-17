Dua Lipa wraps up 'the best year' of her life: 'Ticked so many of my boxes'

Dua Lipa is wrapping up what she calls “the best year of my life.”

Speaking with Billboard U.K., the 28-year-old reflected on a whirlwind 2024 that included the release of her third studio album, Radical Optimism, a massive world tour, and a history-making Glastonbury headline slot — the first by a British woman since 2016.

“I’ve done things that I’ve wanted to do for so long,” Lipa said during a video call from Kuala Lumpur, where she’s performing her first Asian tour in six years. “There came a point in the year where I was thinking, ‘I’ve got to sit down and write some new dreams and new plans.’”

“I feel like I ticked so many of my boxes this year,” she added.

Released in May, Radical Optimism topped the U.K. Albums Chart and became the biggest opening by a British female artist since Adele’s 30. It also earned Lipa her highest U.S. debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The lead single, Houdini, dominated the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for 17 weeks.

The album reflects Lipa’s evolving artistry, which she credits to the global success of her 2020 Grammy-winning sophomore record, Future Nostalgia. “It gave me the freedom and confidence to be like, ‘You know who I really want to make an album with? Kevin Parker,’” she said.

As for what’s next? Lipa is keeping tight-lipped, adding to the anticipation surrounding her record-breaking year.