Prince Andrew's 'threat' that helped him saved his lodge

Prince Andrew is once again at the center of a royal scandal, this time over his alleged ties to a Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo.

The revelations have thrown Buckingham Palace into turmoil, with new questions being raised about Andrew's future within the royal family.

As the controversy surrounding his connection to Yang continues to unfold, many critics are questioning why Andrew still resides at the opulent 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor, a property he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Sources say that King Charles is under increasing pressure to encourage his brother to vacate the grand estate, suggesting that a move to a smaller, less extravagant home would be more fitting.

This comes after reports earlier this year revealed that Charles had cut off Andrew’s £1 million annual allowance, a move that has left many wondering how the disgraced Duke will manage the upkeep of such a large property.

There have long been rumors that Andrew might write a tell-all book, similar to Prince Harry’s Spare, potentially revealing the secrets of the House of Windsor.

However, royal expert Andrew Lownie believes this is unlikely.

According to Lownie, Andrew is fiercely loyal to the institution and would not jeopardize his daughters’ standing in the family.

Instead, he believes Sarah might be the one to spill the royal secrets, making her the true “threat” to the monarchy.

"The family are keen to keep Sarah on side," he said, explaining that ensuring she has a secure residence could be part of maintaining good relations with the York family.

Sarah, who is the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, is still highly regarded, and her loyalty to the monarchy, especially the late Queen Elizabeth, has been well documented.

Sarah herself has often spoken of her deep respect for the Queen, calling her “more mother than mother-in-law” and her “greatest mentor.”

In a 2007 interview, Sarah revealed that after her divorce from Andrew, the Queen offered her “friendship, not money,” showcasing the strong bond that has remained intact despite the challenges the family has faced.