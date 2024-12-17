Princess Eugenie set to deal major blow to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Andrew's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie, who has reportedly received an invitation from Prince Harry for Christmas celebration, has made important decision about celebrating the festive season.

Princess Eugenie is set to "decline" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's invite as she has another plan. It might be a blow to the Prince who thinks some of his cousins will always be on his side amid ongoing tensions with the royal family.

The two royal sisters will also reportedly avoid Christmas at Sandringham, according to reports in The Mail.

Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and Duchess of York, are also making headlines about joining the royal family for Christmas amid ongoing controversy about Andrew's alleged connection with a "spy".

The Princesses are understood to have made the decision to spend Christmas with their respective in-laws, having not had the chance to do so for several years.

Beatrice, Andrew's eldest daughter, is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and the couple share a three-year-old daughter named Sienna. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie is wife of Jack Brooksbank, and the couple share two sons, August, three, and Ernest, one.

The Brooksbanks were reportedly considering spending time in the US closer to the new year so that August and Ernest could spend time with their cousins, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

However, it is likely they will now spend Christmas in the UK with Jack's mother, Nicola Brooksbank, 71. It is understood that King Charles did not want to ban his younger brother from attending the festivities.

However, the 76-year-old hoped Andrew might "do the decent thing" and decide to stay away in light of the growing spy scandal.