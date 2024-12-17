'Coldplay' smashes records with 'Music of the Spheres' tour

'Coldplay' has 50 more shows scheduled in 2025 from the same music tour

Coldplay has set new records with their ongoing 'Music of the Spheres' music tour.

While the vibrant and energetic performances are already leaving an ineradicable mark, the record breaking numbers are also telling an impressive story.

The globally acclaimed rock band has broken the records by selling the highest number of tickets worldwide.

In total, Coldplay with their Music of the Spheres tour has sold approximately 10.3 million tickets, breaking all the past records, reported Billboard Boxscore.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tour has still not ended. Around 50 additional shows which are set to take place next year.

While expressing his excitement, the frontman of the band Chris Martin said that the experience to him is ‘unforgettable’.

“It’s been an extraordinary journey. Seeing so many fans from different cultures singing together under the same sky is something we’ll never forget”, added Martin in a recent interview.

The Hymn for the Weekend artists gave back to sold out shows at iconic venues including Foro Sol in Mexico City, Wembley stadium London and Allianz Arena in Munich.