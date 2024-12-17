Lily Allen reveals battle with mental health challenges

David Harbour's wife Lily Allen sheds lights on mental health journey

Lily Allen, American singer and songwriter, made a confession about her mental health journey.

The 39-year-old has been snapped having therapy sessions after settling in New York with her husband David Harbour and children Ethel Mary, 13, and Marnie Rose, 11.

While conversing on her podcast Miss Me? with her best friend Miquita Oliver, Lily revealed about suffering mental issues.

The Smile vocalist went on sharing that her diet has been impacted immensely, admitting she has not been eating and never feels hungry.

"I've been going through a tough time over the last few months and my eating has become an issue," the author stated.

"My therapist and I talk about it and she says "How long has this been going on?" And I said, "Well, about three years really." And she's like, "OK, why haven't you mentioned it before?"

Allen asserted that she isn't lying about her sufferings and that's what she considers as most important stuff to be talked about.

"I'm really not in a great place mentally at the moment, and I'm not eating. I'm not hungry."

The Dreamland star added, "I obviously am hungry, but my body and brain are so disconnected from each other that my body... the messages of hunger are not going through my body to my brain."

Last year, Lily Allen shared that she often forgets to eat and brawls to have her meals that haven't been ordered and made for her.