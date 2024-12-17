Prince Harry gives delightful update about Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have excited fans with delightful update about their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as they issued their Christmas card on Monday.

The newest photo of the young royals reveals how fast they are growing while staying away from their royal relatives.

Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, attracted the massive attention with their vibrant red hair in new Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's kids can be seen walking towards their parents in the picture.

A source, close to the couple, has suggested that the Sussexes want to take their kids to the UK to spend time with King Charles and royal cousins.

"Harry has sent a message to the King that he's all excited to bring Archie and Lilibet to the country they belong," claimed the source.

"But, he also made it clear that it's not possible without Meghan Markle."

The insider revealed: "The Sussexes keep on sharing Archie and Lilibet's picture with the monarch," adding the King also sends emojis and sweet comments in reaction to the the couple's heartwarming gesture."

However, Meghan and Harry sent their Christmas card via email to those signed up to their subscription list© Archewell.

In the much-awaited photo, the couple's daughter is seen in a summer dress while their son looks smart in jeans and a khaki jumper.