Barbra Streisand discovers Gracie Abrams’ surprising Hollywood roots

Barbra Streisand makes surprising revelation about Gracie Abrams

Barbra Streisand, American singer and actress, was surprised to learn her Gracie Abrams' familial ties as she praised the singer for her remarkable performance at SNL.

On December 16, the EGOT-winning artist shared a post on her Instagram applauding the 25-year-old artist.

"I just saw a wonderful new singer named GRACIE ABRAMS (@gracieabrams) on Saturday night live this weekend,” before sharing the unexpected relation she have with Abrams, “And it turns out she’s the daughter of my friend JJ Abrams!"

JJ Abrams, the renowned filmmaker and composer, is famously known for directing several Star Wars films, including The Force Awakens.

Previously, during a conversation with iHeartRadio Canada the Close to You singer, said that it was "a privilege in having even grown up around the knowledge of what the entertainment world looks like at all."

"I think that having that in my childhood solidified my love and appreciation for storytelling… and influenced the fact that I did it all the time," she added.

During her Saturday Night Live gig, Abrams performed That’s So True and I Love You, I’m Sorry. She called the experience "What a dream," following the show.

The us. crooner also served as the opening act for Taylor Swift’s North American leg of her Eras Tour.

Abrams will soon embark The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour, which will kick off in July, 2025 in Boston.