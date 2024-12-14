Jonathan Bailey breaks silence on co-parenting with ‘woman’

Jonathan Bailey on co-parenting with ‘woman’

Jonathan Bailey seems to be welcoming a diverse co-parenting relationship.

The actor, who recently starred in Wicked, recently opened up about his desire to become a father, revealing he would consider co-parenting with a woman despite being openly gay.

During an interview with British Vogue published Thursday, the 36-year-old actor shared his thoughts on starting a family.

“I might co-parent with a woman, but I’m thinking it will be with a man,” he said.

While Bailey expressed his hopes to be a parent one day, he emphasized that he’s in no rush to make it happen, citing his demanding work schedule.

“It’s such a privilege for a man,” he admitted. “But I can’t bring children into my lifestyle now … I want to make sure I’m going to be present.”

In preparation for his future as a father, Bailey has already begun reading books on adoption.

The actor, who revealed in December 2023 that he is in a relationship with a “lovely” man, has chosen to keep his partner’s identity private.

“It’s not secret, but it’s private,” he told The Standard at the time.

“Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don’t know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs.”