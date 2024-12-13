Jennifer Lopez thanks her mom for support following breakup

JLo pays tribute to her support system.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated a heartfelt milestone on Thursday, sharing a touching tribute to her mother, Guadalupe "Lupe" Rodriguez, as she marked her 79th birthday.

The 55-year-old superstar posted a series of sweet photos on Instagram, expressing her love for her mother.

"Happy birthday mommy!! I love you so very much!! Thank you for being there for me always..." Lopez wrote, adding the hashtag "#TheLupinator."

In addition to the Instagram post, JLo shared a special birthday message on her Stories, featuring a photo of the pair with Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline playing in the background.

Fans and friends flooded the comments, with dancer Tera Perez writing, "Happy birthday mama Lupe," while one fan added, "Happiest Birthday To Your Momma."

While Lopez celebrated her mother's special day, she heads into the holiday season navigating a personal chapter as a singleton.

The On the Floor singer has been quietly rebuilding her life following her split from husband Ben Affleck, 52, after two years of marriage.

The couple’s divorce, filed on August 20—coincidentally their second wedding anniversary—marked a bittersweet turning point.

Amidst the personal challenges, she has been hard at work promoting her latest film, Unstoppable.

The fact-based sports drama has earned rave reviews, with Deadline praising her portrayal of Judy Robles, the determined mother of wrestler Anthony Lopez. "Lopez is... not often given the credit she deserves... She's terrific," the outlet wrote.