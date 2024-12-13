Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie’s surprising no-show at key event

Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie were notably absent from this year's "Together at Christmas" carol service, an event spearheaded by the Princess of Wales.

Held at Westminster Abbey, the annual festive gathering has become a cherished tradition since Kate introduced it in 2021.

This year’s event saw a strong turnout from senior royals, including Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as Zara Tindall and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Sources have suggested that Prince Andrew, the King's brother, was "not invited" to the occasion, sparking further speculation about his continued distance from high-profile royal engagements.

The carol service, a key feature of the royal calendar, celebrates community spirit and togetherness during the holiday season.

According to reports in The Mail, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were notably left off the guest list for the Princess of Wales' annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

A source claimed, “Suggestions that Andrew be invited to Kate's carol service, possibly seated behind a pillar, were rejected."

Neither Andrew nor his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were seen at the event, adding to speculation about their distancing from key royal occasions. Kensington Palace has declined to comment on the matter.

Princess Eugenie, who had attended every carol service since its inception in 2021, was also absent this year.

However, her older sister, Princess Beatrice, represented the York family alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and stepson Wolfie.

Meanwhile, speculation surrounds Princess Eugenie's holiday plans. Reports from The Express suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, to spend Christmas in California.

A source revealed, “Harry and Meghan have extended an invitation to Eugenie and Jack for the holidays. It’s a very difficult position for Eugenie because she has also been invited to Sandringham.”