Meek Mill reignites Diddy controversy in latest move

Diddy appears back in spotlight after Meek Mill's recent social media post

American Rapper Meek Mill has faced severe backlash after he slammed media in his recent posts.

The 37-year-old's fans brought up Sean 'Diddy' Combs controversy after he poured in his aggression as he called out the press for not giving attention to the death of hundreds of children, on X (former Twitter).

Meek went on crticising the broadcasting channels for being hung up on the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson.

The comment section instantly got flooded with social media user’s reactions and the followers started highlighting his controversy with Sean Diddy Combs.

One user went on writing, “You ask your Daddy Diddy yet? Maybe start with a @DaisyRifles BB gun.” Another wrote, “Diddy left a few extra chromosomes in you I see.”

Some comments under the thread read, “Your range is Diddy. Stop playing,” and “You can't lay down because Diddy blew your back out.”

"Diddy had u laying down. Speak on that," a commentator shared.

Apart of mentioning Diddy, some users poured in their hate for the rapper, as one follower stated: "you always complaining and nagging....sheeesh"

"My iPhone doesn’t even let me type retarted without correcting me so you went out your way to be retarded huh??", "You might not be retarded* but you can’t spell for shit."

For the unknown, Meek Mill was once under the radar after his breakup with Nicki Minaj.

The duo initiated a feud on social media as Nicki accused him of beating women and Meek accusing the 42-year-old of defending her brother amid child rape accusations.