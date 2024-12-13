Quentin Tarantino makes controversial comment on ‘Yellowstone’ series

Quentin Tarantino shares his thoughts about Yellowstone series

Quentin Tarantino has recently made rare comment about Yellowstone series.

Speaking on the latest episode of Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Kill Bill director said, “I didn’t really get around to watching Yellowstone the first three years or so.”

“Then I watch the first season and I’m like ‘Wow, this is great!’ I’ve always been a big Kevin Costner fan, he’s wonderful in this,’” remarked the 61-year-old.

Quentin continued, “And I get really caught up in the show, I’m having a great time watching. And the first season, I’m kind of talking like, ‘Oh, this is like a big movie.’”

The movie-maker explained, “While I’m watching it, I’m compelled. But at the end of the day, it’s just a soap opera.”

Quentin further said, “They introduce you to a bunch of characters, you learn their backstories, you know everybody’s connection with everyone else and then everything else is just your connection to the soap opera.”

“I’ll see a good Western movie and I’ll remember it the rest of my life. I’ll remember the story, I’ll remember this scene or that scene. It built to an emotional climax of some degree,” pointed out the 61-year-old.

Quentin argued, “There’s just more interconnectional drama. And while I’m watching it, that’s good enough.”

“But when it’s over… I don’t remember any of the details of it,” he noted.

Reflecting on current state of television, Quentin stated, “Everyone talks about how great television is now. And it’s pretty good, I gotta say… But it’s still television to me.”

“What’s the difference between television and a good movie? Because a lot of TV now has the patina of a movie. They’re using cinematic language to get you caught up in it,” he added.