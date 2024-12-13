Jennifer Love Hewitt proudly celebrates longtime love in heartwarming update

Jennifer Love Hewitt takes pride in her 11-year marriage

Jennifer Love Hewitt is taking pride in her 11-year marriage to Brian Hallisay in a heartwarming interaction.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the 9-1-1 actress shared thoughts on her marriage to her longtime husband.

Speaking of her husband, with whom she celebrated their wedding anniversary on November 21, Jennifer said, "That's like 190 years in Hollywood. I'm really proud of the family we've made together. I'm proud of us."

The actress reminisced about the time they spent together, from their first meeting on the set of Love Bites in 2011 to their blossoming romance during the filming of The Client List in 2012.

She recalled, "I thought he was the most beautiful man I had ever seen in my life.”

Recounting an instance from the time when she first saw him, Hewitt further went on to add, “I said to my manager and friend at the time: 'I'm going to marry that man, and I'm going to have his children.' She said, 'Sweetheart, I think everybody thinks they're going to marry that man and have his children.' I was like, 'Yeah, but I'm going to do it. Just watch.'"

While it was love at first sight for her, it proved to be more of a slow burn for Halisay.

The couple tied the knot in 2013, just five days before the arrival of their daughter, Autumn, in an intimate ceremony held in the backyard of their Los Angeles home.