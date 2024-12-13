Kris Jenner makes surprising admission while choosing favourite daughter

Kris Jenner reveals who her favourite daughter is

Kris Jenner revealed who her favourite daughter is, without any hesitation, while playing a fun game.

The 69-year-old momager took to Instagram to share a video of her playing ‘This or That’ game where she was asked to choose her favourite daughter between Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Taking no time to evaluate her answer, Kris immediately responded, “Kylie,” in the video posted on Thursday, December 12th.

Following the quick answer, the socialite smiled at the camera where the 27-year-old was asking her questions.

Social media users flocked to the comments and noted Kris’ lack of hesitation in answering the tricky question, as one wrote, “She didn’t hesitate at all before saying ‘Kylie.’” While another added, “She didn’t even blink for a second before saying we know what.”

“Omg, at least pretend you thought about it before choosing Kylie, she had the answer on the tip of her tongue,” a third chimed in.

This comes after Kris accompanied Kylie to the afterparty of her beau Timothee Chalamet's premiere night for upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown. The mother-daughter duo was pictured entering the party with other guests.