Justin Bieber finally 'reacts' to Selena Gomez engagement

Justin Bieber became the talk of the town amid Selena Gomez engagment

Justin Bieber’s reaction to his longtime ex, Selena Gomez’s engagement has become a hot topic among fans, with many Selenators speculating that the pop sensation might be heartbroken.

Following Gomez’s December 11 engagement announcement to Benny Blanco, her superfans quickly rallied to Justin’s Instagram, flooding the comment section with mocking remarks.

"Justin is definitely crying and throwing up rn [sic]," one fan wrote.

"You lost a diamond, Justin, and she gained one. The chapter is now closed and done," wrote another Gomez supporter.

"She’s engaged to the love of her life. Hope you’re happy [smug face emoji]," added a third.

While many criticised the Baby singer in the comments section of his last Instagram post—a Halloween-themed family photo—some fans defended him, urging others to move on.

"This man has depression. He’s living his life with his wife and newborn. What are you doing? Crazy, crazy world," one Justin fan pointed out.

"I’m not a fan of JB; I’m a superfan of SG. But at this point, he seems happy with Hailey, let it be. Stop the hating,” added a Selena fan.

"Leave this man alone, lmao. He’s just trying to live with his wife and baby while Selena is enjoying her engagement era!” chimed in a third.

Amid the whirlwind of comments surrounding Justin and Hailey Bieber’s reaction to his ex’s new chapter, the Rhode mogul made a classy gesture.

Hailey liked Selena’s engagement announcement post, giving a subtle nod signalling her support.

Hailey took a sigh of relief after years of a rumoured feud between her and Selena, who dated Justin from 2010 to 2008.

However, in 2023, both women took to their respective Instagram accounts to shut down any speculation of bad blood.