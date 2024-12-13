Selena Gomez fans slam Hailey Bieber over engagement reaction

Selena Gomez fans share strong reaction after Hailey 'likes' engagement news

Hailey Bieber has recently faced online backlash after she reacts to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco engagement news.

On December 12, the Only Murders in the Building actress took to Instagram and announced her engagement with Benny by flashing a diamond ring in the photos.

Hailey, who is married to Selena’s former boyfriend Justin Bieber, showed support as she was one of the first ones to “like” engagement announcement post.

The supermodel’s subtle gesture didn’t go well with Selena’s fans as one wrote, “Don’t congratulate her in new single, new movie, net worth, makeup release but engagement yes lol.”

Another user remarked, “Hailey is just happy she won’t be taking Justin away.”

“Hailey leaves Selena alone,” said a third user.

A fourth user added, “This is Hailey’s dream come true! She didn’t waste one second.”

Some fans believed that Hailey liked the post to draw attention to herself.

Hailey’s reaction came after years of a rumoured feud between her and Selena, who dated Justin from 2010 to 2008.

Back in 2023, Selena and Hailey took to their respective Instagram accounts to shut down speculations.

Speaking to Bloomberg's The Circuit the same year, Hailey revealed that there's “narratives that exist for me that really hurt my feelings and make me really upset”.

“I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez,” she explained.

Hailey further said, “I don't like this whole idea of team this person and team this person… I want to be able to bring people together.”

“And I think that it was a really important moment for people to see that you can do that and it doesn't have to be about this divisive nature,” she added.