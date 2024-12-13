Blake Lively honours 'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover in birthday tribute

Blake Lively starred as Lily Bloom in big-screen adaptation of Hoover's beloved 2016 novel

Blake Lively is singing Colleen Hoover’s praises in a heartfelt birthday tribute.

On Wednesday, December 11, the actress, 37, honoured the It Ends With Us author on Instagram, thanking Hoover for her life-changing work and friendship. The post, set to Wicked’s iconic ballad For Good, featured a candid snapshot of the two sharing a fun moment over street corn.

"Everyone who knows this woman is changed for it," the Gossip Girl alum wrote, celebrating Hoover’s steadfastness, humour, and kindness. "She loves her fans. She loves her friends. She loves her community... and oh boy do we love her,” Lively added.

"My life has changed because of your work. Your art. Your friendship. For good. So many people’s have. And we thank you. Today and everyday,” the tribute concluded.

Hoover, who turned 45, shared Lively’s post on her Instagram Stories with a playful corn emoji, embracing the sweet shoutout.

Lively starred as Lily Bloom in this year’s big-screen adaptation of Hoover’s beloved 2016 novel, alongside Justin Baldoni — who directed and played Ryle — and Brandon Sklenar as Atlas.

Hoover, who served as a consultant on the project, previously praised Lively’s portrayal to People magazine, calling it “captivating, stunning, and emotional.” She added, "Blake Lively truly brought Lily Bloom to life in a way that exceeded all my expectations."