Royal family shares emotional video as Queen Camilla hosts festive feast at Clarence House

King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla welcomed the families of seriously ill children for a festive feast at Clarence House on Thursday.

The 77-year-old appeared in high spirits as she hosted her heartwarming annual Christmas lunch for youngsters supported by two of her patronages, the children’s hospice Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.

The emotional was shared on the royal family's social media accounts with a touching message. "Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree!"

The message continued: "Continuing a cherished annual tradition, The Queen welcomed children supported by @helenanddouglashouse and @roalddahlcharity to Clarence House to help decorate the Christmas tree. We think they’ve done a wonderful job!

"Adding to the magic of the day, everyone was treated to some festive tunes from The Band and Bugles of The Rifles and enjoyed a delicious lunch. Father Christmas himself even made a surprise appearance!"

King Charles was all smiles, giving fans fresh update on her health as she revealed she's 'glad to get to the end of the year'.