Royal family shares emotional video as Queen Camilla hosts festive feast at Clarence House

King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla welcomed the families of seriously ill children for a festive feast at Clarence House on Thursday.
The 77-year-old appeared in high spirits as she hosted her heartwarming annual Christmas lunch for youngsters supported by two of her patronages, the children’s hospice Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.
The emotional was shared on the royal family's social media accounts with a touching message. "Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree!"
The message continued: "Continuing a cherished annual tradition, The Queen welcomed children supported by @helenanddouglashouse and @roalddahlcharity to Clarence House to help decorate the Christmas tree. We think they’ve done a wonderful job!
"Adding to the magic of the day, everyone was treated to some festive tunes from The Band and Bugles of The Rifles and enjoyed a delicious lunch. Father Christmas himself even made a surprise appearance!"
King Charles was all smiles, giving fans fresh update on her health as she revealed she's 'glad to get to the end of the year'.
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval began dating after 'Vanderpump Rules' season 2 in 2014
Eminem was spotted filming on the set of 'Happy Gilmores 2' in November, sparking speculation
'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' won Oscar for 'Best Makeup and Hairstyling'
Beyoncé keeps the show going by promoting 'A Cowboy Carter Christmas' just two days after her husband was accused of...
Amy Jackson and husband Ed Westwick share emotional moment after baby scan reveal
Chad Michael Murray talks about his crazy fan experience after 'One Tree Hill' success