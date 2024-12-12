Adam Sandler confirms Eminem's 'Happy Gilmore 2' cameo: 'He's funny as hell'

'Happy Gilmore 2' is set for release in July 2025

Adam Sandler has officially confirmed that Eminem will make an appearance in Happy Gilmore 2.

Speaking on an episode of The Dan Patrick Show published Friday, December 6, the comedy star shared that the highly anticipated sequel has wrapped production and is slated to hit Netflix in July 2025.

Initially hesitant to share details, Sandler let the cat out of the bag when host Dan Patrick brought up the Rap God’s cameo. “Okay, yes… Eminem was cool, he came by, he was great,” Sandler revealed.

While keeping the specifics of Eminem’s role under wraps, Sandler praised Eminem, calling him a “great guy” and “funny as hell.”

“We hung out a day… and he just shot and shot and he was insane. [He] said a million things we can use and a million that we’re glad we have him on tape.”

Eminem’s appearance has been a long-standing buzz among fans, especially after he was spotted filming in New Jersey back in November. According to a source from The Sun, the rapper was “a total pleasure to work with” and brought a comedic flair to his role during a one-day shoot.

In addition to Eminem, the sequel will feature cameos by Ben Stiller and NFL star Travis Kelce, also known as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, adding even more star power to the comedy classic.