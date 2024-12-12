Amy Jackson’s second baby scan sparks excitement as she flaunts bump

Amy Jackson, British actress known for her roles in Bollywood as well, recently shared a delightful post on her social media flaunting her baby bump.

The 32-year-old actress posted a few pictures on her Instagram revealing her second baby scan.

Amy, who is right now expecting her second child with husband Ed Westwick, couldn’t contain her excitement and joy as she appeared be killing her recent look.

For a laid-back day, she decided to keep it very stylish in a simple black-and-white outfit as she paired it up with white tee along with round-necked, and made of light fabric.

The t-shirt is perfect for maternity wear but its also very great for everyday outfits, adding a stylish touch to her winter wardrobe.

In the pictures, Amy Jackson's gorgeous hair was casually parted to the side and left loose, adding to the laid-back and stylish feel of her maternity look.