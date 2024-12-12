Taylor Swift’s keyboard artists shares special moment from ‘The Eras Tour’

Karina DePiano, Taylor Swift’s pianist reveals a standout experience from ‘The Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift’s piano player, Karina DePiano, recalls an unforgettable experience of The Eras Tour.

In a heartfelt Instagram tribute post to the Lover Crooner, DePiano highlighted one significant moment she'll never forget.

The star captioned the posrt: "last year I was given the incredible opportunity to play a solo ahead of our performance of “tolerate it” - and on top of that, @taylorswift introduced me to the crowd with all her grace each and every night."

The caption came alongside a video where Swift introduces DePiano to the audience.

The pianist became a fan favourite on tour as she played a haunting melody before Swift’s Tolerate It performance during the Evermore segment.

The song was later removed from the setlist after The Tortured Poets Department performances were added.

DePiano felt surreal to be part of a record-breaking tour as she wrote, "I could not believe this moment was built into a pop show, THE pop show, and that I was a part of it."

The musician concluded her post by thanking fans who have appreciated her performance on this 21-month long tour and have created their own versions of the tune.

It is to mention, Swift also shared her tour’s farewell post on Instagram with the lyrics of her hit song All Too Well.

The Eras Tour is the highest grossing concert tour in the music industry. It completed its run on December 8th, 2024.