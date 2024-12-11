Cher, Dick Van Dyke among many evacuating Malibu homes amid wildfire

Dick Van Dyke, 98, shared on social media that he along with his wife and pets were safe

Cher and Dick Van Dyke were forced to evacuate their Malibu homes as the Franklin wildfire continues to rage across Los Angeles.

Van Dyke, 98, shared on Facebook Tuesday, December 10, that he and his wife, Arlene, left their estate with their pets, though their cat Bobo escaped during the chaos. “We’re praying he’ll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Cher, 78, checked into a hotel with her pets on Monday night, according to her publicist who spoke to the New York Times.

Actress Barbra Streisand, also a Malibu resident, was reported to be safe, though her current location remains unclear.

The Franklin fire has already burned through 3,000 acres since igniting Monday night, per Cal Fire. With zero containment as of Tuesday afternoon, the blaze has destroyed thousands of structures but caused no reported injuries or fatalities.

The fire’s rapid spread has been fueled by strong Santa Ana winds and dry conditions, with gusts reaching up to 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

This isn’t the first time Malibu has faced devastation. The 2018 Woolsey Fire destroyed numerous homes, including those of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.