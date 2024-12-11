Andrew Garfield discloses ONE scene that really 'scared' him in 'We Live in Time'

'We Live in Time' to release worldwide on January 1, 2025

Andrew Garfield, who awaits the release of his upcoming romantic comedy We live in Time, has unveiled the one scene in the movie that really freaked him out.

For all the fans, who have already watched the trailer of the new film know, that there is a shot where the Spider-Man actor can be seen shaving co-actor Florence Pugh’s head.

The scene is quite something that could give chills easily, but no, that is not the scene that scared Garfield.

Rather, he mentioned that the 'ice skating' shot was the one that really scared him.

In conversation with Digital Spy, the Oscar nominated star stated: "I'm trying to think if there was a scene where I was really, really scared.”

“Ice skating probably, genuinely because I'm so shit on the ice. It's just never been something I was good at. Florence loved seeing me like a Bambi on the ice."

However, Andrew also spoke about the head shaving scene. It felt to him as a responsibility for a while.

"I felt very, very privileged that I got to do it and take care of Florence's head for a while when it was in my responsibility.”

“I was definitely nervous, and I definitely wanted to make sure I didn't injure anybody and that I gave a good even cut”, informed the Tick, Tick... Boom! actor.

We Live In Time is slated to release on January 1, 2025.