Justin Baldoni thanks fans for showing support to 'It Ends With Us'

Justin Baldoni thanks his fans for watching 'It Ends With Us'

Justin Baldoni has recently expressed his gratitude to fans for showing support to It Ends With Us after Blake Lively feud rumours.

Speaking to TMZ, the movie’s director and lead actor said, “I just want to say thank you to all the fans. To everybody.”

“Thank you for seeing this movie, for supporting it, for supporting survivors, and for helping us make sure the message didn’t get lost. I’m just so grateful,” he stated.

Baldoni also announced that Colleen Hoover movie adaptation “is out on Netflix”.

The director also made remarks during his previous appearance on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast

“Directing is a very lonely job, I'll just be very candid because you are kind of at the top of this totem pole,” she mentioned.

He explained, “In your moments of quiet, everybody has a thousand questions for you and also nobody wants to disturb you.”

“And you don't really have many people to talk to and you can't necessarily share your anxiety or your nervousness about something because you're also the leader,” pointed out the actor and director.

When asked what he is up to in the future, Baldoni replied that he was “taking a vacation” with his family as the holidays approach.