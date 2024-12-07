Harvey Weinstein’s attorney predicts tragic end behind bars

Harvey Weinstein, American producer who is mostly known for his powerful movies, is said to spend the rest of his life behind bars which left him in complete shock.

The 72-year-old star's legal team is trying their very best to pull him out of this terrible situation as they also have raised serious concerns about his health saying he is not just fighting his legal battles but also his own body as well.

The producer, who was sent to jail under the charges of raping and sexually assaulting, is right now spending his life in jail very uncomfortably as his attorney Imran H. Ansari made a shocking claims that his client, Harvey Weinstein, is being treated terribly at Rikers Island jail.

Weinstein, who was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in October, is struggling to get the care he needs.

Ansari expressed his disappointment as he described the jail as a 'torture chamber' and warned the people that if it won't stop urgently then Weinstein’s health can take a deadly turn.

Recently, the lawyer opened up to Hollywood Reporter and shared: "He had blood spattered on him. I was shocked to see that any prisoner would be treated that way. He was totally unkempt."

"The clothes seemed like they were not clean or washed. And he told me he hadn’t been provided clean underwear in two weeks. It seemed like he was being completely mistreated," he went on explaining.

"If it’s not intentional mistreatment, it’s certainly negligent mistreatment. Torture chamber or medieval dungeon."