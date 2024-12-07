Amber Heard glows in first public outing since revealing baby news

Amber Heard radiates as she steps out in Madrid for first time.

Amber Heard was all smiles as she stepped out in Madrid on Saturday, making her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy.

The 38-year-old actress, known for her role in Aquaman, looked radiant as she enjoyed a day out in the Spanish city, where she now resides.

Heard, who is expecting her second child, shared the exciting news earlier this week.

Her representative confirmed that while the pregnancy is still in its early stages, she is thrilled to be growing her family, which already includes her three-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, born in 2021.

Her blonde hair cascaded in loose waves over her shoulders, and she accessorized with dainty jewelry and an Apple Watch.

As she began her workout at El Retiro Park, Amber ditched her coat, topped off her look with a black cap, and kept her makeup minimal, highlighting her natural beauty.

The star, who previously married Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017, was previously involved in a highly publicized defamation trial in 2022.

While she’s remained private about the father of her unborn child, Amber was last romantically linked to cinematographer Bianca Butti, and in the past, she has had high-profile relationships with Elon Musk and Vito Schnabel.

Best known for her roles in Zombieland, and The Rum Diary, Amber’s legal battles in 2022 ended with a mixed verdict, where she was ordered to pay $10 million in damages to Johnny Depp while also receiving a $2 million award in her countersuit.

Despite the ups and downs, Amber appears to be embracing her new chapter, glowing as she makes the most of the Spanish sunshine.