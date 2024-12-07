Laura Benanti finally reveals reason why she never liked Zachary Levi

Laura Benanti revealed she never grew fond of 'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi.

Laura Benanti has finally opened up about why she dislikes her former co-star Zachary Levi.

In a recent episode of That's a Gay Ass Podcast on Friday, the Broadway star called out the 44-year-old actor and shared, "I never liked him."

They both appeared together in the 2016 revival of She Loves Me, and it seems like she did not have a pleasant experience with the star.

The actress did not hesitate to express how she truly felt about her former co-star, explaining that while he had won over everyone with his charm and got the cast to believe "he’s so great," she wasn’t convinced.

"He's sucking up all the f***ing energy in the room. He wants to mansplain everybody's part to them," she expressed.

Laura described Zachary as someone who always attempted to gather everyone for impromptu dance parties but admitted she was never interested and used to dismiss them.

The 45-year-old actress was provoked to comment on the Shazam! star’s behaviour when the host questioned her about whether it impacted her memories from the show.

In October, the Tangled star faced backlash for claiming the death of his co-star Gavin Creel was due to the COVID-19 vaccine, although Gavin had passed away after battling cancer.

"To use his memory for his political agenda and to watch him try to make himself cry until he had one single tear, which he did not wipe away," she revealed.

"I was like, 'F*** you forever.'"