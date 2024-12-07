Prince Harry’s new video drops hours before Kate’s starry Christmas service

Prince Harry made a heartfelt virtual appearance at the Diana Award ceremony on Thursday, where he praised the incredible legacy of his late mother, Princess Diana, and the inspiring efforts of young people determined to make a positive impact.

Although the Duke of Sussex filmed his segment in the U.S. back in September, it was played during the prestigious event, which took place just hours before Princess Kate's annual Christmas carol concert.

Looking relaxed and cheerful, Harry beamed and applauded as he introduced the recipients of the prestigious awards.

Dressed in a sharp suit and dark tie, with a Diana Award badge pinned to his lapel, the Duke was introduced as a "very special guest" and a “strong advocate for young people driving change.”

In his message, Harry expressed how the legacy of his mother, alongside the dedication of these young leaders, continues to fill him with hope.

He was joined by Legacy Award recipients Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang, 18, from Indonesia, and Christina Williams, from Jamaica, as they celebrated the positive difference they are making in the world.

Speaking to the winners, Harry emphasized the lasting impact of his mother's belief in youth activism, saying, "My mother's belief in the power of young people to drive positive change continues to inspire me."

Harry went on to acknowledge the immense challenges facing the world today—from climate change and mental health to systemic injustices—while stressing that the dedication of young people in tackling these issues brings him hope.

The Duke also took a moment to reflect on the significance of the charity, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, founded in honor of Diana, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 1997.

Harry encouraged the award recipients, reminding them that while the world’s problems may seem overwhelming, their efforts show that no one is ever alone in the fight for a better future.

"The award recipients we're honoring today are testament to that," he said, recognizing the collective power of youth-driven change.