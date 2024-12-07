Sabrina Carpenter releases first statement amid Barry Keoghan shock split

Sabrina Carpenter recently celebrated a huge milestone amid Barry Keoghan's breakup speculations.

According to reports, the 25-year-old musician took to her Instagram to express gratitude to her fans for making her song Espresso one of Spotify's most streamed tracks.

In a viral post, Sabrina shared images showcasing her achievements while appreciating her fans for making her the number one artist on TikTok in 2024.

The Please Please Please hitmaker penned a heartfelt caption, "Most streamed song on @spotify and @applemusic?!?!!"

"And you guys made me the #1 artist on @tiktok this year…. What the hell….Thank you guys so much. Can’t profess my gratitude enough. I love you endlessly !!!!!" Sabrina wrote.

As Sabrina’s post gained popularity on social media, various fans filled the comments section with praises and admiration for the talented singer.

One fan commented, "You’ve been my #1 since 2017, girl."

"SO PROUD OF YOU POP PRINCESS FRUITCAKE QUEEN ILY," another admirer gushed.

This career achievement came shortly after an insider reported to People that Sabrina and Barry had parted ways after dating each other for a year.

The tipster added, "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."

However, neither Sabrina nor Barry has confirmed the rumours yet.