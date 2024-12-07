Shakira delights fans with new announcement

Shakira is about to embark on a tour for which fans excitedly wait

Shakira conducted a social media contest for her Purple Lamborghini Urus where she asked fans to post their videos grooving to the songstress’ new song.

The 47-year-old Queen of Latin Music took to Instagram and revealed that the winner was artist Michael Mejia who shared a creative video in which he creates a drawing of the Whenever, Whenever star to the beat of Soltera.

Shakira wrote a heartfelt message in the announcement post, congratulating Michael on winning the contest. She wrote, "I'm happy it's you. Your story touched me deeply. I know you've been through difficult moments, like a divorce. I understand what you're going through. I hope this car brings you joy because being single can be great,” referring to her song's lyrics.

Following the big announcement, Michael responded on Instagram, celebrating his win as he wrote, “We did it! We did it! We did it!”

Shakira also announced the good news on her Instagram Stories.

This comes after the Wake Waka hitmaker announced the contest after the release of her latest single Soltera on November 20th.

“A promise is a promise! I confirm! I’m going to give my car to someone who really wants to have it and enjoy new unforgettable moments with the people I love the most,” the Colombian singer wrote in the caption of a carousel featuring her iconic purple vehicle.

To participate, Shakira’s fans had to post their dance to Soltera on social media under a curated hashtag.

“This car was a gift to myself as I began my single life, but I realized that what truly matters is human connection,” Shakira wrote in a statement at the time when the contest was announced. “The car, the clothes, the material things — they don’t transform us. It’s the people we love and the connections we build that truly make a difference.”