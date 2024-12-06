Princess Beatrice, Edoardo join Princess Kate's festive Carol Service

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made a stylish appearance at Westminster Abbey tonight for Princess Kate's annual Christmas Carol Service.

The couple was joined by Edoardo’s son, Christopher Woolf, affectionately known as Wolfie, marking the second consecutive year he attended the festive event with them.

Beatrice looked radiant in a burgundy dress adorned with soft floral patterns, paired with a plum-toned jacket. She completed her elegant ensemble with velvet pointed-toe heels and a vibrant red clutch.

Edoardo complemented her festive look in a tailored suit, and young Wolfie appeared charming as part of the family outing.

Zara Tindall, Prince William’s cousin, accompanied the couple at the event. Separately, the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived with their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—who have become familiar faces at the service, attending for the second year in a row.

George and Louis sported matching suits, while Charlotte looked adorable in a festive outfit.

Princess Kate arrived early, welcoming guests and ensuring everything was set for the evening’s celebrations. The event, a cornerstone of Kate's royal engagements, has grown in significance since its inception in 2021.

The Middleton family was also well-represented, with Kate’s siblings, Pippa and James, attending alongside their mother, Carole Middleton. However, King Charles and Queen Camilla were notably absent from the service this year.

Following the festive gathering, Prince William is set to travel to Paris on Saturday for a significant engagement. He will represent the United Kingdom at the grand reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral, showcasing the ongoing restoration efforts of the iconic landmark.