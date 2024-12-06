Victoria Beckham exposes 'shocking' stance on lending clothes to Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham shares stance on lending clothes to daughter-in-law

Victoria Beckham has revealed her honest thoughts on Nicola Peltz's decision to borrow her clothes.

During an exclusive interview with the Vogue editor Anna Wintour, the fashion designer set the record straight on her daughter Harper borrowing clothes from her exquisite collection.

She told the outlet, "I'm not too precious [about people borrowing my clothes.

"Unless it's Hermes. When Harper eyes up those handbags, I tell her 'not just yet,'."

The former Spice Girls alum then shared her thoughts on lending her clothes to Nicola, the wife of her eldest son Brooklyn.

She further went on to add, "Look, I love my clothes and I look after my clothes, but I think that clothes are also there to be enjoyed.

"If one of the young kids wants to borrow my clothes, whether it's Harper or one of the boy's girlfriends, that's flattery, right? Because they're significantly younger than me, so that's good."

In addition, the 50-year-old doesn't really mind lending the designs from her brand.

Harper has been spotted slaying slip dresses from her mother's collections.

In addition, her son Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, previously gave a shoutout to the fashion designer after she sent an adorable VB gift package for her.