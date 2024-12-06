Prince William advised by King Charles on marriage to Kate Middleton: 'Don't make mistake'

Prince William advised by King Charles on marriage to Kate Middleton: 'Mistake'

King Charles III has issued a stern warning to his eldest son Prince William, heir to the British throne, about his marriage to Kate Middleton.

The monarch, 77, went on teaching a lesson to the future King about his personal life, saying: “Don’t make the mistakes that I made.”

Royal expert Ingrid Seward, while speaking to Fox News Digital, claimed King Charles urged the Prince of Wales to support his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton at her difficult time.

The royal expert said, “[His father] said, ‘Look, William, there’s nothing more important than your family.

The King, who's putting on brave face while battling cancer, warned the Prince “’Don’t make the mistakes that I made.’”

The commentator went on repeating the King's words to his son, saying: “I just did duty, duty, duty. I neglected my marriage, and look what happened.’”

Seward lavished praise on the King as he said he's a “big supporter” of the union and encouraged William to put duty aside when Kate Middleton was faced with a major health blow.

It's to mention here that the Princess of Wales, who recently confirmed she has completed her chemotherapy, tied the knot with Prince William in 2011. they are parents of three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together.