ASAP Rocky says Rihanna runs the show when dressing their kids

ASAP Rocky shares two young kids with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky may be an award-winning fashion designer, but Rihanna is the one who calls the shots when it comes to their toddlers’ fashion.

While attending the Footwear News Achievement Awards 2024 with Rihanna on Wednesday, December 4, the rapper credited his pop icon girlfriend as the mastermind behind their sons RZA and Riot Rose’s wardrobes.

“That’s their mother by herself,” Rocky, 36, told People magazine. “I don’t have any contribution when my sons get dressed.”

The doting dad added that Rihanna’s impeccable style occasionally reflects his own. “Sometimes she dresses them like me with kilts and all of that, but that's all their moms, man. She got good style and taste,” he gushed.

As for his own influence, the Fashion Killa rapper hopes his kids inherit his “originality and confidence,” qualities he believes run in their genes.

“They won't have to really try to figure it out too hard. It's going to be there for them,” he shared, noting how his archive of chic outfits might shape their future looks.

Fatherhood has also refined his personal style. “If I could define my dad style, I would say it’s way more focused,” he explained. “Now I think it’s a bit more quiet luxury.”

Rocky and Puma were honored at the ceremony with the Collaboration of the Year Award. During his acceptance speech — proudly filmed by Rihanna — Rocky emphasised unity in fashion. “Shout out to all the other footwear brands. I mean, I think unity is what it is,” he said.