Selena Gomez sounds off on Ariana Grande's 'unexpected' relationship

Selena Gomez breaks silence on Ariana Grande romance

Selena Gomez is offering an insight into Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater relationship gossip following their Wicked premiere.

The Look At Her Now hitmaker couldn't stop swooning over the actress, who portrayed the groundbreaking role of Glinda in the musical film.

In addition, the 32-year-old former Disney star didn't hesitate to speak out against rumours surrounding the lovebirds.

Selena reacted to a post quoting Ariana as she wrote on Instagram, "Amen," which was followed by a series of clapping emojis.

This comes after Ariana called out "disreputable evil tabloids" for fueling negative speculation about the duo during an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair.

The Boy Is Mine singer told the outlet at the time, "There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him."

The two-time Grammy Award winner further opened up about her unique dynamic with her co-star, confirming, "No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about."

This news follows the blossoming romance between Ariana and Ethan, which began on the set of Wicked in 2023.