Travis Kelce receives NFL Man of the Year nomination

Travis Kelce gets applauded for his efforts towards the betterment of his community

Travis Kelce is exiting 2024 with multiple achievements under his belt.



The 35-year-old was revealed as a nominee for the the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which acknowledges players who "demonstrate a steadfast commitment to creating a positive impact beyond the game."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is one of the 32 nominees for the award as per the announcement made on Thursday.

The winner of the award is set to be announced on February 6th during the NFL Honours ceremony.

The Chiefs official Instagram page shared a special video to commemorate the special nomination that featured Kelce talking about his work for the Kansas City community via his foundation, 87 & Running.

The NFL star credited his parents for his “beautiful childhood,” saying, "Growing up, I had a beautiful childhood and that has everything to do with my parents," in the video.

The Grotesquerie actor said he loved growing up in his hometown in Ohio calling it "such a melting pot of social class and race and religion."

"And I was able to relate to all those kids growing up. I don't care what you look like, where you come from; I'm gonna be friendly and lend a helping hand."

Kelce went on to say that his foundation for kids is a way to stay connected to his roots, because he "really wanted to make sure that the city felt as much love from me as I do on Sundays."

The New Heights host said the effort is "a beautiful thing to be a part of" and it's "made me a better person and made me a better man," in the heartfelt video.

