Shailene Woodley recalls terrible encounter that scared her off from career

Shailene Woodley took a trip down memory lane as she has embarked on a new path in career.

The 33-year-old artist , during her appearance on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, discussed about her return to theatres after experiencing horrible childhood incident.

The Fault in Our Stars actress explained what went wrong that stopped her from performing on stage.

"I did Oliver Twist and I got the wonderful background role of one of Fagan's boys," she said.

Sadly she didn't had the best time at the theatre since she "got head lice from wearing the caps that all the kids.”

"And I think that maybe turned me off from doing plays until now," she joked.

It comes after, Fallon read the playbill announcing Woodley’s debut in Broadway, including a nostalgic reference to her first stage role in a community theatre production of Oliver Twist when she was a child.

The Divergent star mentioned that adding this memorable play in her playbill felt like a “nod” to her father.

Since she initially thought it was her first time performing in a play, but her father reminded her of the Oliver Twist play.

Elsewhere in the interview, Woodley explained the background of the Cult of Love, saying it's about "a family coming home for the holidays and exploring the complexities and intricacies of becoming adults with our own lives and our own identities."

The show is directed by Trip Cullman, it will officially open on December 12th while it's tickets are now on sale.