Prince Harry and Meghan say 'I do' to dismissing divorce rumours

Harry tackled media scrutiny and relentless speculation about his personal life with grace during his appearance at the New York Times 2024 DealBook Summit on Wednesday.

In one-on-one interview with columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, the Duke of Sussex addressed persistent gossips surrounding his marriage and lifestyle.

With his signature wit, Harry remarked, "Apparently, we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?"

He added, "It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry for are the trolls.

Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."

Following the event, the Sussexes released a statement on their official website, sussex.com, spotlighting the themes Harry delved into during the summit.

"Earlier today, The Duke of Sussex participated in a powerful one-on-one interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’ annual DealBook Summit," the statement read.

The Duke highlighted the global implications of distorted narratives and stressed the critical role of media platforms—both traditional and social—in safeguarding users and fostering accurate, responsible discourse.

Harry’s remarks underscore his continued commitment to addressing the mental health crisis and advocating for a more accountable media landscape.