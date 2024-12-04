Lily-Rose Depp unveils why is it important to protect 'inner life' in showbiz

Johnny Depp's daughter is all set to star in horror movie 'Nosferatu'

Johnny Depp star daughter Lily-Rose Depp has shed light on why there is a necessity to keep privet life protect amid the fame.

Lily claims that she had been taught while growing up the value of keeping private life safe.

"I’ve grown up being taught that your private life and your inner life is so precious, and that it really needs to be protected.”

"Because in this business, and especially today with social media and how much access we have to each other, it’s important to protect that inner life”, she explained while talking to Natalie Portman for Interview magazine.

Johnny's little girl further added: “And to me, when you go on set is the only time you let that out. You have all your super-private feelings in your backpack, and you go to work and the scene starts and you let it out."

The French-American actress further maintained that she loves living normal life apart from all the charm of fame.

She loves going to the butcher, doing grocery shopping, having dinner at friends’ place or having lazy morning with boyfriend. Depp calls all these things as the 'center of her life'.

“Even if I’m working really hard, those things will never lose their value. That’s when things get dangerous, when you don’t see those things as valuable anymore”, the 25-year-old concluded.

Lily-Rose Depp’s horror film Nosferatu just debuted receiving high ratings from the critics. It is officially set to release in cinemas on December 25.