Gracie Abrams excites fans with new update on highly-anticipated tour

Gracie Abrams sent her fans wild by sharing an exciting update about her highly anticipated concert tour, The Secret of Us.

On December 3, Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter made a thrilling announcement on her Instagram account, revealing a series of upcoming shows scheduled to take place in Asia.

In a viral post, Gracie revealed the details of her upcoming tour series, disclosing that she will begin the performances with Singapore and will conclude in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, expressing her heartfelt gratitude for her successful tour, she wrote, "THE SECRET OF US TOUR - ASIA '25 We're thrilled to finally bring our show to Asia for the very first time!!!!!!! I'm beyond excited and deeply honoured to have the opportunity to perform in these incredible cities."

"It’s been my dream for years now to meet all of you and I can’t believe it’s truly happening... so wild," the statement reads.

Reportedly, after performing in Singapore, Gracie will continue her Asia tour in several cities, including Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Taipei.

As the 25-year-old musician’s post gained popularity on social media, numerous fans began showcasing their excitement and enthusiasm for the forthcoming shows.

It is worth noting that the singer is currently promoting her second studio album The Secret of Us which was initially released in June 2024.