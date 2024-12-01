'Grateful' Ariana Grande finds herself in latest role

Ariana Grande expresss immense gratitude to fans following release of her new film

Ariana Grande is expressing gratitude for her fans following the release of her new film musical, Wicked.

The 31-year-old star, who portrays the role of Glinda in her new musical, opened up to Britain’s OK! magazine about the special connection she shares with her fans.

Drawing parallels between her own personality and her on-screen persona as Glinda in the film, she told the outlet, “In Glinda, what resonates with me most is her want to become better and better.

“Her relationship with the Ozians is an interesting one for me.

“It feels a little bit adjacent to my relationship with my fans throughout the years.

“I feel like I’m walking a particular line and wanting to give them the best of me – but also, at times, my heart has needed some healing and some love and TLC.

“I think that is something that I’ve felt multiple times in my life.”

The Thank U, Next hitmaker explained that the film itself delivered a plethora of messages to the audience, striking a chord with many.

Sharing her stance on the subject, the No Tears Left To Cry singer further went on to add, “It’s a very timely and yet timeless theme for evil forces to be trying to ostracise certain people or group people together or cause division."

Wicked premiered on November 3, at the State Theatre in Sydney, Australia, ahead of its theatrical release in the US on November 22.