Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Kate Cassidy makes first appearance after singer's funeral

Liam Payne, American late singer and songwriter, left his family and fans mourning over his sudden death after falling from hotel's balcony in Buenos Aires.

The singer’s ex-girlfriend Kate Cassidy was recently candidly spotted leaving a cosy London restaurant as it was revealed that she is currently staying in UK, a few days after attending Liam's painful funeral.

As the pictures was captured by the media, it seems like she is taking things one step at one time during this most difficult period of her life.

The Mirror's recent phots shows Kate leaving Cacciari's Portobello, a relaxing Italian spot which is known for its tasty pizzas, pasta and hearty dishes.

The 25-year-old stunning American model, who was dating the late singer since 2022, was snapped leaving the restaurant around 11 p.m. after enjoying peaceful dinner.

For the dinner night outing, she can be seen wearing jeans with comfy boots and long cream coat, which she complimented with black bag.

Kate Cassidy looked a bit down after the death of her former lover Liam Payne' as she walked through a road of London with one of her male friend, glancing around, as she seem to lost in thoughts.